Unnecessary premature declaration cost David Warner a shot at world record: Shashi Tharoor

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Sunday gave his take on how cricket teams should go for breaking records if the opportunity presents itself.

His remarks came after Australia's batsman David Warner could not break Brian Lara's record of highest individual Test score of 400.

Warner had played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs against Pakistan in the ongoing day-night Test at Adelaide and was on course to break Lara's individual score of 400. But Australia's skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings.

Tharoor posted two tweets to give his take on the decision to declare by Tim Paine.

"This summer, @davidwarner31 made 95 runs in 10 innings in the Ashes series against England. Against Pak, he scored 150+ in the 1st Test last week & followed it up with 335 not out yesterday in the 2nd. An unnecessary premature declaration cost him a shot at the world record. Pity," Tharoor said in a tweet.