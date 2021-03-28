'Unlucky Sam Curran': Farhan Akhtar, Yuvraj Singh and others react as India beat England by 7 runs in 3rd ODI to clinch series 2-1

Sam Curran's unbeaten knock of 95 runs went in vain as a spirited bowling performance by India helped the hosts to defeat England by seven runs in the third and final ODI in Pune at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday evening.

With this win, India have clinched the three-match series 2-1. Virat Kohli-led side have now won all the series in this England's tour of India. India claimed the Test series 3-1 and then won the five-match T20I series by 3-2.

Put in to bat, India were all out for 329 in 48.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) hitting half-centuries.

Curran single-handedly kept England in the hunt as he shepherded number 10 Mark Wood (14) for a 60-run stand for the ninth wicket but in the end could not score 13 runs needed in the final over. England ended at 322 for 9 in 50 overs.

Meanwhile, Twitter users praised Sam Curran's performance and hailed India's series win. "Woot woot... India sweeps the series.. incredible effort by Sam Curran that needed an even more incredible last over by Natarajan to get us over the line. Well played boys. Ab party time," tweeted Farhan Akthar.

"What a game ! Unlucky Sam Curran could not pull that off after such a great knock ! Natrajan so good under pressure after such little experience! congratulations team to win all 3 series ! @RishabhPant17 special knock @BhuviOfficial top spell @imShard #INDvsENG," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated the Indian team and also thanked the English team for their "friendship & commitment in delivering the series".

Check out the reactions: