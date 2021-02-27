'Universe Boss' is back: Chris Gayle named in West Indies squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka

The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is all set to feature in International Cricket for West Indies yet again. He has earned a recall into the West Indies T20I squad after two years. The swashbuckling opener has been named in the 14-men squad for the home series against Sri Lanka which will start next week.

Gayle announced his retirement from international cricket after the series against India post the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, he withdrew his retirement plan soon after. The southpaw believes that he still has a lot of cricket left in him and he has been in great form in franchise cricket recently.

Gayle played a pivotal role in bringing Punjab Kings back into the reckoning in the 2020 edition of the IPL. Moreover, he had a moderately successful Abu Dhabi T10 League which ended recently.

The selectors have shown faith in other veterans as well. The 39-year-old Fidel Edwards has been added to the squad as well. Fidel gave up international career for a Kolpak deal with Hampshire. After Brexit Edwards has become eligible to play international cricket again. Moreover, the West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has also returned to the limited-overs squad.

On the team selection, CWI Lead Selector Roger Harper said, “As we build towards the defence of the T20 World Cup, the opportunity is being taken to determine our best team and squad as we go forward. Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team. Fidel Edwards has been selected to give the bowling the potent firepower needed."

“Jason Holder has shown his all-round value in this format in recent times and after missing a few series he will add depth and experience to the squad," he added. The selectors have also included youngster Kevin Sinclair in the squad.

Speaking about Kevin Sinclair, Harper said, "Kevin Sinclair grabbed our attention in the Super50 Cup back in 2019 and has been consistently economical in the last CPL and the current CG Insurance Super50. He will provide an off-spinning option for the team."

The 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The series kick starts on March 3 with the T20Is.

Squads:

West Indies T20I Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

West Indies ODI Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Shai Hope (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, and Kevin Sinclair