'Unbecoming of a captain': Twitter furious over Virat Kohli 'sledging' Suryakumar Yadav

Another day, another cricket match, and yet another controversy. Virat Kohli is facing massive backlash from social media users, and while the Royal Challengers Bangalore may have suffered a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians, the anger at Kohli stems from a different reason. Since late last night, countless tweets have poured in regarding over his 'treatment' of Mumbai Indian's Suryakumar Yadav.
For the uninitiated, Mumbai Indians had won the match, with Suryakumar Yadav shining bright with an unbeaten 79 off 23 balls, and winning the Player of the Match award. Kohli however had, in his post match comments, credited the opponent bowlers and said 'they bowled in good areas in the last 5 overs and stopped us 20 runs short'. This combined with a 'face off' or sorts that took place between the two players during the match, as well as the fact that Yadav, has been left out of Team India's upcoming Australia Tour has angered the good folks online.
From claims that he had tried to 'sledge' the other player to slightly more dramatic accusations that he was expressing a bias - Twitter has seen it all today. And the common consensus seems to be that Kohli's conduct is, to quote a Twitter user, "unbecoming of a captain". With this being Twitter there are of course dissenters who appear bewildered as to why this interaction was an issue, or issue strange threats to unfollow those who are against Kohli. For the most part however, Twitter is convinced that Yadav has proved himself.
As such, many opined, he deserves a spot on the Indian team, as well as a lack of animosity from Kohli. While there has been no official comments made by the parties involved, many have also taken to Twitter to announce that they were unfollowing Kohli.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)