Unacademy Road Safety World Series: Legends take guard

Interestingly Tendulkar's last international match was also against the same opponents that his team will be facing on the morrow.

This encounter, billed as the “Sachin versus Lara contest” has generated a lot of interest in the build-up and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the Master back in action with his trademark cover drive leading to that chant of “Sachhin Sacchin” rendering in the air.

The Indian team had an extensive practice session at CCI today morning with all players getting together to do what they have been doing best for most part of their life.

But with age on the other side India's 2011 World Cup winning team hero Yuvraj Singh said: “The body is tired but we will give our best with whatever is remaining. Quite a few members of the Indian World Cup winning squad is here and it is an excellent feeling to be back with the same group on the field.”