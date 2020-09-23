'Umpiring needs to be improved': Sakshi Dhoni lashes out after confusion during CSK vs RR, deletes post later

After an umpiring blunder in only the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), another umpiring controversy erupted on Tuesday during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

An incident took place in the 18th over when Deepak Chahar appealed for a wicket of Tom Curran. The on-field umpire gave Curran out but he wanted to review the decision. However, he could not review the decison as RR's reviews were exhausted.

The replay showed that Curran did not edge the ball. Moreover, the ball had actually bounced before Dhoni could catch it. The umpires realised their mistake and referred the third umpire. The decision was then rightfully reversed after the referral.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni appeared to be upset over the umpires after they decided to review the decision even after RR had no reviews left.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni lashed out at the umpires in an Instagram post. "First time I have seen the third umpire is being referred after the player has been given out! Umpiring needs to be improved in such a prestigious tournament! Billions watching it! @iplt20," she wrote. However, she deleted the post later.

Earlier, KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta had also lashed out at the umpires. Taking to Twitter, she said, "What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used?" "It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year," Preity Zinta added.