Umpire Greg Davidson hilariously scratches nose after changing his mind

On Sunday, most bizarre umpiring incidents in the history of Big Bash League took place. Umpire Greg Davidson caused uproar after when LBW call turned to a nose scratch.

According to reports, the incident took place in the 17th over of the match, Rashid Khan bowled one straight into Beau Webster’s pads. Khan immediately appealed and umpire Greg Davidson appeared to raise his finger before he reached for his nose and hilariously scratched it instead.