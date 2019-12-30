Umpire Greg Davidson hilariously scratches nose after changing his mind

On Sunday, most bizarre umpiring incidents in the history of Big Bash League took place. Umpire Greg Davidson caused uproar after when LBW call turned to a nose scratch.
According to reports, the incident took place in the 17th over of the match, Rashid Khan bowled one straight into Beau Webster’s pads. Khan immediately appealed and umpire Greg Davidson appeared to raise his finger before he reached for his nose and hilariously scratched it instead.
Adelaide Strikers spinner Rashid Khan thought he had trapped Melbourne Renegades batsman Beau Webster in front, and Davidson began raising his index finger. But the umpire instead scratched his nose, sparking confusion amongst players and the 20,089-strong crowd, reported the Guardian.
The incident immediately went viral, with fans and netizens divided on social media about whether it was simply a funny mishap or an embarrassing look for the Big Bash.
