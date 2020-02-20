UmarAkmalQuotes: Pak batsman trolled again after PCB suspension

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation against the batsman. This news comes in after the batsman was forced to become a part of yet another Twitter troll brigade for his inaccurate use of English.
As a result of Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to ban Akmal, he cricketer is trending on Twitter once again. Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to ban Akmal, the cricketer is trending on Twitter once again. This time with the hashtag '#UmarAkmalQuotes'. Fans were brutal on the social media platform.
On Wednesday morning, he shared a photo with former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq and captioned the post, “Mother from another brother”. This was an obvious error by the batsman as he would have wanted to write ‘Brother from another mother’. Although Akmal managed to delete the post within a few moments, it was not before a Twitter user took a screenshot and posted it on their account. After that the vociferous trolling began.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect...he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit," the Board said in a statement.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments," it added. The PCB did not get into the specifics of the breach committed by Akmal.
Akmal's PSL team Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for his replacement ahead of the 2020 edition beginning on Thursday.
The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match later on Thursday.
The 29-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in October, has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s.
(With Agency Inputs)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)