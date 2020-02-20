UmarAkmalQuotes: Pak batsman trolled again after PCB suspension

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation against the batsman. This news comes in after the batsman was forced to become a part of yet another Twitter troll brigade for his inaccurate use of English.

As a result of Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to ban Akmal, he cricketer is trending on Twitter once again. This time with the hashtag '#UmarAkmalQuotes'. Fans were brutal on the social media platform.