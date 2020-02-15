Umar Akmal escapes PCB ban for losing cool during fitness test at National Cricket Academy in Lahore

The PCB has said in a statement that after concluding its proceedings into the alleged misconduct by Umar during a fitness test and after listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to misunderstanding.

"Umar Akmal has offered his regrets for his actions and the PCB has reprimanded him and also reminded him about his responsibilities as a senior cricketer," the PCB said.

"The matter is now closed and the PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments," the statement concluded.

Umar, who is just 26, last played a Test for his country in September, 2011 but he has been in and out of the white ball squads his last appearance coming in a T20 international against Sri Lanka at Lahore last October.

After the board appointed their senior official and former Test batsman Haroon Rasheed as head of the inquiry committee, it was expected that Umar would be fined and also banned probably from the national one-day cup due after the PSL.

But the youngest of the Akmal brothers apologized and expressed regrets for his reaction during the fitness test and requested the board for leniency.

Umar is no stranger to controversies while continuing to show off his talent at the domestic level including a dashing double hundred in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final in Karachi in January.