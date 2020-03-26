'Udta teer lena jaroori hai?': Virender Sehwag to people roaming around during lockdown

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days. However, some people were seen defying repeated requests made from the Central government and the various state governments, and were seen flocking in the markets and roaming on the streets.

On Thursday, RJ Raunak asked former cricketer Virender Sehwag, "What would you tell to the people would think lets just take a round and see what is happening outside?" The former swashbuckling opening batsman brutally roasted those roaming on the streets amidst the pandemic, which has claimed 22,180 lives and infected 492,250 people globally so far.

Sehwag said, "Yaar, udta teer lena jaroori hai, ki aap baher jaye bekar mein? Ghar ke andar baithe rahe. Kya hai aisa bahar jo aap dekhna chahte hai. Ha, ye mein jarur maan sakta hu ki Delhi mein itne salo mein khali road nahi dekhi hogi, vo khali road dekhne jane ka koi maza nahi hai."

"Maza toh tab tha jab 2011 mein hum World Cup jite the, road pack thi. Toh jab ye corona chale jayega toh celebrate karenge na," he said.

Sehwag added that it is just a matter of 15-20 days, stay at your home, try new dishes and don't panic.

Watch Video: