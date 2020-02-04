U19 World Cup: ‘Do well’ — Veteran Zaheer Khan backs the blue

Mumbai: Former India speedster Zaheer Khan is hopeful that the talented bunch of India juniors will bring their A game to the fore against arch-rivals Pakistan today. "Well, the U-19 kids are doing very well.

They have been in some tough situations and they have fought back from there, so that goes a long way in a tournament like (the) World Cup, when you are competing against different nations," Zaheer said at a promotional event held at National Cricket Club on Monday.

"When you are talk about India-Pakistan (matches) that brings out extra edge also to the whole competition. So I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well."