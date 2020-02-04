U19 World Cup: ‘Do well’ — Veteran Zaheer Khan backs the blue

Mumbai: Former India speedster Zaheer Khan is hopeful that the talented bunch of India juniors will bring their A game to the fore against arch-rivals Pakistan today. "Well, the U-19 kids are doing very well.
They have been in some tough situations and they have fought back from there, so that goes a long way in a tournament like (the) World Cup, when you are competing against different nations," Zaheer said at a promotional event held at National Cricket Club on Monday.
"When you are talk about India-Pakistan (matches) that brings out extra edge also to the whole competition. So I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well."
He also had words of praise for Yashashvi Jaiswal, who has been giving consistent starts to the India-U19 team, which will face Pakistan in the semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday.
"He (Jaiswal) has been doing well. In domestic ODI competition also he has made that impact. So, I wish him all the luck and (he) has got the potential and at the moment (he is) serving for U19 Indian team.
So the team needs that (his services). It is about the team coming together and if he can spark that with a good start, nothing like that.," said Zaheer about Mumbai-boy Jaiswal.
The upcoming Indo-Pak contest also brought back memories for Zaheer, who first played Pakistan in the 2003 South Africa World Cup.
