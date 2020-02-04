U19 Super League: Navroz Cricket Club, MCC ‘A’ in final

Mumbai: Navroz Cricket Club topped kept their unbeaten run in tact, by beating MCC ‘A’ by five wickets to top the 4-team MCC under-19 Super League tie with six points, played at Oval Maidan here on Monday.

Navroz CC earlier had beaten Mane CA and MCC ‘B’ convincingly. However, MCC ‘A”, who finished second with four points will meet Navroz CC again in the final for the top honours.

The highlight of Navroz CC’s win was the fine bowling by Farhan Shaikh, who captured four wickets for 24 runs.

Brief scores

MCC ‘A’: 146 (Y Ramchandani 34, A Khan 30; F Shaikh 4-24, A Karade 2-17, B Talawadekar 2-19) lost to Navroz CC 148-5 (K Suraiya 41, A Nair 32; V Patil 2-32, P Jadhav 2-24).

Mixed fortunes for Don Bosco

It was a day of mixed fortune for Don Bosco schools as two of their teams won the encounters while two others International and Borvali lost, in the Walter D'souza under-12 MSSA inter-school hockey at the Sports Authority;s ground, Khandivali here on Monday.

Results: Don Bosco, Matunga A: 2 (A Tawde, R Jathan) bt St. Stanislaus High School B: 0; St. Stanislaus High School 'A': 1 (M Miranda) bt Don Bosco Intl. 0; Children’s Academy 'A': 0 Yashodham 'B': 0; Don Bosco, Matunga 'B': 4 (A R 2, Brendon F, Raisun A) bt Gokuldham 1.