U19 Men's World Cup: Zimbabwe's Victor Chirwa suspended from bowling due to illegal action

Zimbabwe's Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after the Event Panel of the ICC U-19 World Cup confirmed that he uses an illegal action.

The Event Panel comprised members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists.

Chirwa was reported by the match officials during Zimbabwe's match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday. Video footage of him bowling in the event was shared with the Event Panel for review.

The Event Panel concluded that Chirwa employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket, the ICC said in a media release.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:10 PM IST