U19 Men's World Cup: India captain Yash Dhull, deputy Shaik Rasheed, 4 others test positive for Covid-19

India U19 captain Yash Dhull, vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and four others tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, India U19 fielded a depleted XI led by Nishant Sindhu for their U19 Men's World Cup clash against Ireland U19 on Wednesday.

Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, batter Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Manav Parakh, and Siddharth Yadav were also found infected with the virus, because of which India barely managed to field an XI against Ireland.

"Three Indian players had tested positive yesterday and were already isolated. In the morning before match our captain and vice captain also tested positive in Rapid Antigen Test which is not conclusive," a BCCI official told PTI.

"So they, as precautionary measure, were pulled out. The players included skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaikh Rasheed. We only had 11 available players and six isolated," the official added.

While skipper Dhull and Rasheed featured in the opening game against South Africa, Aardhya was not part of that game.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 09:13 PM IST