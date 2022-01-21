U19 Men's World Cup: BCCI sends 5 reserve players to West Indies after India hampered by Covid-19 cases

After a string of positive COVID-19 cases emerged in the Indian camp at the ongoing U19 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send five reserve players to the Caribbean.

These reserve players are -- Udhay Saharan, Abhishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Rishith Reddy, Ansh Gosai, and PM Singh Rathore.

Sources tracking the development confirmed to ANI that the players would be transported to the Caribbean immediately.

"Yes, the board has decided to send five reserve players to the Caribbean. They will undergo six-day isolation upon reaching. We are hoping that the team tops their Group B so that everyone is fit and available for the quarterfinal clash on January 29," the source said.

India has already won its opening two matches against South Africa and Ireland and the colts will lock horns against Uganda in their final group B game on Saturday.

On the gameday against Ireland, the BCCI had informed that four India players tested positive for COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed.

While, two more players were showing symptoms and they had undergone RT-PCR tests. As a result, six players were sent into isolation and India had to field a depleted side in the game against Ireland.

A depleted India side under the leadership of Nishant Sindhu managed to defeat Ireland by 174 runs on Wednesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:27 PM IST