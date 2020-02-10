U19 CWC final: ICC to investigate Bangladeshi players' post-match bust-up with Indian colts

Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali regretted the unwanted from his players' aggression and said, "As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team."

Indian skipper Priyam Garg called Bangladesh's reaction as 'dirty' and was quoted by Cricinfo saying, "We were easy. We think it's part and parcel of the game - you win some and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay."

Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock of 88 runs helped India put up a total of 177 runs. During Bangladesh's innings, the match was reduced to 46 overs due to rain. However, in the 43rd over, Bangladesh were declared winner after DLS method came into play.