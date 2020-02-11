U19 CWC final: ICC charges 2 Indians and 3 Bangladeshi players for post-match bust-up

Dubai: Two Indians - Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi - and three Bangladeshi players have been charged by the ICC for their involvement in the unsavoury incidents just after the U-19 World Cup summit clash in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

Akash and Bishnoi and three Bangladeshi players - Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan - were found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct after a few players from both sides nearly came to blows after Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win their maiden U-19 World Cup title.

"Five players have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel ... (they) were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5," the ICC said in a statement.

"All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy," it added.

Some of the Bangladeshi players got carried away with their celebration after their historic win over India in the final. While their captain Akbar Ali apologised for the "unfortunate incident", his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg felt it is something that should not have happened.