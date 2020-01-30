U-19 World Cup: Kiwis show spirit of cricket by carrying injured Windies player off the pitch

The ongoing U-19 World Cup has proved to be an exciting affair with breathtaking performances and thrilling encounters. On Wednesday, the quarterfinal match between New Zealand and West Indies proved to be host to one of the best sportsmanship moments of the tournament.

After a brilliant knock of 99 runs, the West Indian batsman Kirk McKenzie had to leave the field in the 43rd over, owing to severe leg cramps. However, he came back to bat for the Windies after they lost the remainder of their wickets within the next five overs. Barely able to stand on the field, McKenzie got dismissed by the first ball he faced.

After that, he began the long and arduous journey back to the pavilion with West Indies all-out for 238. That’s when New Zealand players Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field walked towards him, lifted him and carried him off the field.

This gesture of theirs was met with applause from the West Indies and New Zealand dressing rooms. The spectators too joined them in applauding them.

ICC uploaded the video on their Instagram account and captioned it, “McKenzie carried off the field - WIvNZ - ICC U19 CWC. The New Zealand players carry Kirk McKenzie off the field with him suffering from some horrible cramp. Awful for the Windies batsman but truly heartwarming to see the spirit of cricket alive and well amongst these young players #WIvNZ #U19CWC”.