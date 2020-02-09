U-19 WC IND vs BAN: When and where to watch the finals?

Let us fill you in the details of the match.

Where will the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh take place?

The U-19 World Cup final between India vs Bangladesh will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa.

When will the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh start?

The U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, February 9.

Where to watch the live telecast of the U19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh?

Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh.

Where to live stream the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh ?

Hotstar will provide live streaming of the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh.

India will play to lift their fifth U-19 World Cup, whereas this is the first time Bangladesh has reached this far.