U-19 WC IND vs BAN: When and where to watch the finals?

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final which will be played on Sunday. Despite not having lost a single match in the tournament, the Boys in Blue will have to be wary of their neighbours as even Bangladesh have had an unbeaten tournament so far. The match will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
The U-19 World Cup final match between India and Bangladesh is a highly anticipated encounter as both the teams have been in tremendous form this tournament. The reason for this fabulous run of form boils down to two players from both teams – India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Bangladesh’s Mahmudul Hasan Joy.
Let us fill you in the details of the match.
Where will the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh take place?
The U-19 World Cup final between India vs Bangladesh will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa.
When will the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh start?
The U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, February 9.
Where to watch the live telecast of the U19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh?
Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh.
Where to live stream the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh ?
Hotstar will provide live streaming of the U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh.
India will play to lift their fifth U-19 World Cup, whereas this is the first time Bangladesh has reached this far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)