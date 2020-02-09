U-19 WC IND vs BAN: Indian cricket fraternity extends wishes to Boys in Blue

New Delhi: India will be looking to win the ICC U19 World Cup a record-extending fifth time on Sunday when they take on Bangladesh in the final in Potchefstroom.

The Priyam Garg-led side are yet to lose a match in the tournament and are firm favourites going into the final against Bangladesh who are the first team to represent their country in the final of any ICC tournament.

The Indian team have received wishes from a number of quarters and on Sunday, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar also threw his weight behind them.