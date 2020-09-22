U-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal makes IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals: See his stats, 2019 junior world cup performance

India's Under-19 world cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crore during the IPL auction.

Jaiswal was one of the biggest picks amongst uncapped players during IPL 2020 auction. The youngster's journey hasn't been a simple one. The youngster had to do odd jobs such as cleaning the windows of the pavilion, pushing the roller on match days, selling scorecards, pushing electronic buttons on scoreboards and rushing bowling analyses to the dressing-room to realise his dream of playing international cricket.

He amassed 400 runs during India’s Under 19 World Cup 2020 campaign. He is also the youngest Indian to score a List A double ton at the age of 17.

Here are his lifetime stats:

First-class 1 match 2 innings 1 Not out 20 runs 20 highest score 20.00 average

List A 13 match 13 innings 2 not out 779 runs 203 highest score 70.81 average

U-19 World Cup: 6 match 400 runs 105* highsest score 133.33 average 82.47 SR 4/1 (50s/100s)

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a son of a shopkeeper from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. He left home at the age of nine because all he wanted to do was play cricket.

Without a roof over his head and no money in his pocket, he landed in Mumbai. His father had spoken to him about his uncle (Santosh), who lived in Mumbai. Yashasvi managed to reach Santosh's place, but could not stay there for long as it was a one-room tin shed.

The teenager slammed 203 against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy becoming the youngest player to achieve a List A double-century. Jaiswal was also included in India's squad for the ICC U-19 World Cup last year.