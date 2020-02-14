'Typical RCB': Netizens disappointed after Royal Challengers Bangalore reveal new logo

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore revealed the team's new logo which received mixed reactions from the Twitterati. The revelation explains all the hype on social media when RCB's profile picture was removed and how the team's twitter handle has been teasing their fans with multiple posts.
On February 14, RCB unveiled their new logo on Twitter. "Embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage. New Decade, New RCB, and this is our new logo," the tweet read.
Rival contenders SunRisers Hyderabad was quick to come up with a response. "Ee sala logo chaala bagundi (The logo looks great) ! The #OrangeArmy is ready to #PlayBold yet again this season," the tweet read.
The new logo also caused a stir among fans who expressed mixed reactions on Twitter. While some were impressed, there were many who showed disappointment after all the hype which was created in the past few days.
"This is what happens when PR people function so deeply inside a bubble that they generate three days of intense disinformation as publicity for a logo revamp and think it's a brilliant idea," a user wrote.
Captained by India's skipper, Virat Kohli, the team will once again be a top-contender for the trophy and look forward to dethroning Mumbai Indians, the current champions of the IPL.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)