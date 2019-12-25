Two stats that show Virat Kohli was in a league of his own in this decade

It was a decade spent by cricket fans celebrating the enigma named Virat Kohli as the extraordinary Indian captain shattered all records. Kohli dominated the show for his country on the global stage for a decade. It was from winning ICC World Cup in 2011 to guiding his team to countless victories.
Virat Kohli also maintained his top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen issued on Tuesday. Kohli, who had in the first week of December reclaimed the top spot from Steve Smith, is currently at 928 rating points and is 17 points ahead of the Australian.
In a Twitter post, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of Kohli with his amazing statistics. ICC tweeted, “Virat Kohli this decade: 5,775 more international runs than anyone else, 22 more international hundreds than anyone else.”
Here's a look at Virat Kohli's statistics for the decade:
Most 100s: 42
Most 50s: 52
Most Man of the match: 35
Most Man of the series: 7
Most fours: 1038
Most catches as a fielder: 117
Most matches: 227
Kohli left his mark in every format be it Tests, ODIs or T20s over the past decade which has seen him outgrow his competitors and take giant strides. "Having done it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles. It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Honestly when I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult," Kohli said after India won the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 2-1.
