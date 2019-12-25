Two stats that show Virat Kohli was in a league of his own in this decade

In a Twitter post, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of Kohli with his amazing statistics. ICC tweeted, “Virat Kohli this decade: 5,775 more international runs than anyone else, 22 more international hundreds than anyone else.”

Here's a look at Virat Kohli's statistics for the decade:

Most 100s: 42

Most 50s: 52

Most Man of the match: 35

Most Man of the series: 7

Most fours: 1038

Most catches as a fielder: 117

Most matches: 227

Kohli left his mark in every format be it Tests, ODIs or T20s over the past decade which has seen him outgrow his competitors and take giant strides. "Having done it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles. It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Honestly when I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult," Kohli said after India won the three-match ODI series against the West Indies 2-1.