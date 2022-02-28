Two empty bullet shells found in bus ferrying Sri Lankan team in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police found two empty bullet shells from a private bus ferrying Sri Lankan cricket team players staying at a hotel near IT Park, Chandigarh.

The players are in India to participate in first Test match with India on March 4 and 8 at PCA Stadium, Mohali, the Indian Express reported.

The bullet shells were found on Saturday. The shells were found when players of the Sri Lanka team were about to board the bus from Hotel Lalit.

“Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back. Apparently, the shells belong to that marriage function. The bus driver is being questioned,” a police officer attached with the security wing said. The officer did not wish to be named.

Police have lodged a DDR at IT Park police station. Sources said that as the two empty bullet shells were found, a team from the CFSL, Sector 36, was called. The empty shells were handed over to the forensic team for further examination.

The shells were found by a team of anti-sabotage and explosive detectors of the UT police Security wing.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:35 PM IST