Twitterati pick MS Dhoni as the 'Captain of the Decade'

Twitterati named former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as their favourite captain of the decade on Wednesday.
Continuing the trend of best moments of the decade, International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans about their favourite captain of the decade and fans only had one answer- Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Dhoni, 38, has led India to two World Cup trophies-- 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup. Under Dhoni India was ranked number one in Tests in 2009. He also captained the side which won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 against England in their own backyard.
Dhoni stepped down from captaincy in early 2017, making way for Virat Kohli. Since India's semi-final exit from the 2019 World Cup, the wicket-keeper batsman has been on sabbatical. The speculations over the player's retirement has pumped up among the fans and cricket pundits. The player himself made it clear not to ask him till January anything related to his future with Indian cricket.
Recently, Cricket Australia named MS Dhoni as the captain of their ODI team of the decade.
Let us have a look at those tweets that terms Dhoni as captain of the decade.
