Twitterati compare Kumble-Shastri relationship to Modi-Advani

Ravi Shastri was appointed the head coach of Indian Men's cricket team in 2017, following Anil Kumble's resignation after India lost the Champions Trophy final againt Pakistan.

After 2019 World Cup, Shastri saw his conract extended till 2021 World T20 in India. There were many big names for the head coach's role like New Zealnd's Mike Hesson and Australia's Tom Moody.

Shastri has the complete support of India captain Virat Kohli and their bond has been very strong over the years they have worked together.

People had build an hate between Shastri and Kumble and that was clearly seen in Shastri's comment section:-