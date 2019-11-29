Twitterati compare Kumble-Shastri relationship to Modi-Advani

India cricket head coach Ravi Shastri gets mocked by Twitterrati after his latest post includes a picture with his predecessor Anil Kumble and India's batting coach Vikram Rathore on Wednesday.
Ravi Shastri was appointed the head coach of Indian Men's cricket team in 2017, following Anil Kumble's resignation after India lost the Champions Trophy final againt Pakistan.
After 2019 World Cup, Shastri saw his conract extended till 2021 World T20 in India. There were many big names for the head coach's role like New Zealnd's Mike Hesson and Australia's Tom Moody.
Shastri has the complete support of India captain Virat Kohli and their bond has been very strong over the years they have worked together.
People had build an hate between Shastri and Kumble and that was clearly seen in Shastri's comment section:-
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)