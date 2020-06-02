Twitter wants Yuvraj Singh to apologise to Yuzvendra Chahal for 'casteist' remark

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is receiving backlash for using a 'castiest remark' for spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. In his video chat with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had jokingly called Chahal a 'bhangi', while mocking his TikTok videos.

With no cricket, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, players have been engaging with fans through social media. India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos have been the talk of town for quite a while now and several cricketers-- including Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli -- have taken hilarious digs at him. In a video interview with Indian opener Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had also spoken about Chahal's social media activities and called him a 'bhangi'. After the video surfaced on social media, several netizens slammed the former international for using the ''castiest slur' and insulting the Valmiki community.

A user wrote, "Yuvraj singh used the word Bhangi in a derogatory manner in one of his video with Rohith Sharma. This is an insult towards the Valmiki community and all those castes who are involved in sweeping, manual scavenging across the country."

Another tweeted, "Strict measures should be taken against all who use casteist slurs including the recent case of Yuvraj. Demeaning the Valmiki Samaj through derogatory use of "bhangi" is yet another instance showing how blind do people remain with their caste privilege. "

Check out the twitter reactions here: