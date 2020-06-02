Twitter wants Yuvraj Singh to apologise to Yuzvendra Chahal for 'casteist' remark

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is receiving backlash for using a 'castiest remark' for spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. In his video chat with Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had jokingly called Chahal a 'bhangi', while mocking his TikTok videos.
With no cricket, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, players have been engaging with fans through social media. India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos have been the talk of town for quite a while now and several cricketers-- including Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli -- have taken hilarious digs at him. In a video interview with Indian opener Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had also spoken about Chahal's social media activities and called him a 'bhangi'. After the video surfaced on social media, several netizens slammed the former international for using the ''castiest slur' and insulting the Valmiki community.
A user wrote, "Yuvraj singh used the word Bhangi in a derogatory manner in one of his video with Rohith Sharma. This is an insult towards the Valmiki community and all those castes who are involved in sweeping, manual scavenging across the country."
Another tweeted, "Strict measures should be taken against all who use casteist slurs including the recent case of Yuvraj. Demeaning the Valmiki Samaj through derogatory use of "bhangi" is yet another instance showing how blind do people remain with their caste privilege. "
Check out the twitter reactions here:
Earlier, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle brutally roasted India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for his social media posts during a live session on popular social media platform Instagram. During a recent live session, Chahal's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate trolled him for the videos that he uploads on social media. Gayle referred to Chahal as 'annoying' and went on to the extent of saying that he is going to block him.
"I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don't wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you," Gayle said.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli had referred to him as a clown during a live video session with former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.
"Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos," said Kohli.
"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."
Inputs by IANS
