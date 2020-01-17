Twitter user asks, 'Did Virat Kohli bring Kane Richardson to RCB for being a vegan?'

Meanwhile, Kane Richardson, who was picked by IPL-side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 2020 season, has been vegan for the past five years. He revealed that while he was in Bangalore in 2016, Virat Kohli had a big hand in giving him tips on how to stay vegan in India. Kohli also used to pass on vegan food to him.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Obviously in India, being vegetarian is quite an easy thing to do, but [for vegans] it can be a bit of a challenge now, considering most things have cheese or butter or cream, but that's getting better as well. Virat's a big hand with that - he always gives out some tips about where to go or even passes on some food or breakfast.”