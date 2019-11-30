Twitter trolls Tim Paine for not allowing Warner to score 400

David Warner scored his maiden triple-hundred in the second test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Saturday.

It was Warener's second century in a row after he scored 156 at Brisbane. Warner comes from a disastrous Ashes tour where he faced drought in runs from his bat.

Despite Warner was cracking runs at speedy rate, Australian skipper Tim Paine declared team's innings at 589-3. Many fans and cricket experts thought that Warner would have breaked Brian Lara's record.

It was an unbelievable move by the Australian skipper which did not go well with the netizens who criticised his decision of declaring the iinings.

Let us have a look at some of the tweets targeted at Tim Paine:-