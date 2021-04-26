Twitter reacts to Pat Cummins’ generous donation towards India’s oxygen supplies

The Australian pacer and Kolkata Knight Riders' premier fast bowler Pat Cummins on Tuesday stepped forward to help India in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 by donating USD 50,000 [RS 37 lakhs(!)] towards oxygen supplies in the country.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, he made the announcement and urged other top players to do the same as the country battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic recording more than 2,000 daily deaths for the past few days.

“As players, we are privileged to have the platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the PM CARES Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

“There has been a lot of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high.

"I am advised that Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,” Cummins said in a statement.