Twitter glances through 'record-breaker' Rohit Sharma's 2019 stats

As India batsman Rohit Sharma achieved another batting milestone of becoming the leading run scorer in a calendar year in all formats of cricket, Twitter fans hailed the batting ace.

As the batting ace hit the milestone during the third and final India vs West Indies ODI here, the Board of Control of Cricket in India posted on @BCCI: "Milestone -- Rohit Sharma surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya as the leading run scorer in a calendar year across formats."

It got 685 retweets 3.6K likes, as fans praised him in glowing terms.