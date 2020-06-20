Twitter celebrates 24 years of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid's legendary Test debuts

On this day in 1996, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their Test debut for India, replacing Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Joshi respectively, after a below par performance at Lord's against England in the first Test match of the series.

Little did they know they would go on to become huge icons in the cricketing world.

While the middle order collapsed rather quickly in the second Test, it was Ganguly who stood until the end, scoring a century on his debut. It was not long before another debutante, Dravid joined him at 202/5.

Ganguly completed the century mark with 131 runs, but Dravid was five runs short to mark his debut with an excellent achievement.

Reminiscing his debut match in the longest format of the game, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that it was the best moment in his 16 year-long glittering career.

The match eventually ended in a draw. But Ganguly's ferocious knock helped him becoming the tenth batsman to score a hundred on Test debut and the first Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone at Lord's.

"Made my debut today .. life's best moment @bcci," Ganguly tweeted.