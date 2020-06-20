Twitter celebrates 24 years of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid's legendary Test debuts

On this day in 1996, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their Test debut for India, replacing Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Joshi respectively, after a below par performance at Lord's against England in the first Test match of the series.
Little did they know they would go on to become huge icons in the cricketing world.
While the middle order collapsed rather quickly in the second Test, it was Ganguly who stood until the end, scoring a century on his debut. It was not long before another debutante, Dravid joined him at 202/5.
Ganguly completed the century mark with 131 runs, but Dravid was five runs short to mark his debut with an excellent achievement.
Reminiscing his debut match in the longest format of the game, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that it was the best moment in his 16 year-long glittering career.
The match eventually ended in a draw. But Ganguly's ferocious knock helped him becoming the tenth batsman to score a hundred on Test debut and the first Indian cricketer to achieve the milestone at Lord's.
"Made my debut today .. life's best moment @bcci," Ganguly tweeted.
Here's how Twitter celebrated the legendary debuts of two legendary batsmen:
"I watched it as a small kid on a 14 inch TV sir. As an Indian fan, we just took solace in individual records, hence felt really bad when Dravid got out for 95. I guess that was the 1st time two debutantes would have scored a century in the same innings. Such fond memories," a user wrote.
"Great moment, Dada. From a simple celebration on debut to not so simple one six years later at Lord’s balcony—these are special memories," wrote Mohammad Kaif.
Over the years, Ganguly went on to become one of the most successful Indian skippers. Under his leadership, India defeated Pakistan in Pakistan for the first time in a Test series.
He also guided India to the finals of the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. The swashbuckling left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.
In October 2019, Ganguly became the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Meanwhile, Dravid grew to become one of best Test batsmen in the cricketing world. Earning the name 'The Wall', he was known for his patience technique in Test cricket. Dravid ended his career with 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with an average of 52.3. In ODIs, Dravid scored more than 10,000 runs in 344 matches.
