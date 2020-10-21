Twitter amazed as RCB's Mohammed Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammad Siraj created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first against RCB.

Siraj was seen at his best as his first two overs conceded no runs and he also ended up taking the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana.

Twitter was truly amazed after Siraj accomplished this feat. Renown commentator Harsha Bhogle also pointed out the fact that this remarkable feat comes just a day after Shikhar Dhawan's century in two consecutive games.