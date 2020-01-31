Twilight Saga, a better love story than New Zealand and super-overs?

New Zealand's saga with super-overs have a knack to end rather in a heartbreaking manner. The BlackCaps have featured in four super-overs in recent times losing on all occasions. The heartbreaking 2019 World Cup final loss, followed by three in T20I series at home against England and India, with two of those losses in just three days. It is hard to imagine the state of Kane Williamson who led the Kiwis on all four occasions.

Let us revisit these occasions which were not so favourable for New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand - 2019 World Cup Final (July 14, 2019)

It took them 44 years, but England finally did it. Neither a tied game nor a spirited New Zealand could stop England from bringing the trophy home at the Lord's. It finally took a Super Over for England to be crowned winners of the 2019 World Cup.

To determine who will lift the trophy, for the first time in a World Cup a Super over was played and guess what scores there ended up the same as well. Fifteen after six balls to each team.

However, the hosts clinched the encounter due to a tie-break rule because they hit the most boundaries. In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Jimmy Neesham scored a six off Jofra Archer’s bowling. It was due to these fine margins that England became the newest World Champions.

It was the cruelest way for New Zealand's giant-killing run through the tournament to end. When it came to the last of the 50 overs, and England still needing 15 runs with only two wickets left, fans were growing confident of a New Zealand win.