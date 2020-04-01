'We can't afford more Nizamuddins': Harsha Bhogle called out after deleting tweet

On Wednesday, in order to avoid controversy, veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle deleted a tweet in which he said 'we cannot afford more Nizamuddins'.
Taking to Twitter, Bhogle had posted, “For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. We cannot afford more Nizamuddins.”
Fearing a backlash he later deleted the tweet. The veteran commentator later tweeted, "For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. Please stay away from mass gatherings. We cannot afford them."
He later also issued a clarification for the same saying his previous tweet was finger-pointing to a particular event and his only intention was to highlight that everyone should avoid mass gatherings.
But netizens didn't appreciate Bhogle deleting the tweet and slammed the veteran commentator for the same.
A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15, the gathering came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.
Earlier today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that a total of 2,361 people were evacuated from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation that lasted 36 hours.
"In the last 36 hours we have run a very extensive operation in coordination with medical authorities, police, DTC and others and the operation went on till 4 am in the morning. A total of 2361 have been evcuated from there, out of them 617 have been sent to hospital while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facility," Sisodia told ANI.