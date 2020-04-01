'We can't afford more Nizamuddins': Harsha Bhogle called out after deleting tweet

On Wednesday, in order to avoid controversy, veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle deleted a tweet in which he said 'we cannot afford more Nizamuddins'.

Taking to Twitter, Bhogle had posted, “For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. We cannot afford more Nizamuddins.”

Fearing a backlash he later deleted the tweet. The veteran commentator later tweeted, "For the next few weeks, let us make our larger community and its welfare the only thing to adhere to. If we prevent this virus from multiplying, it will make us so much stronger. Please stay away from mass gatherings. We cannot afford them."