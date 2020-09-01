Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction: CPL –T20

The 8th Edition of the Caribbean Premier League also known as CPL is the T20 league that takes place every year in West Indies. Six Caribbean teams are taking part in the Caribbean Premier League – T20 that started from August 18 and will continue until September 11th.

Here some details of TKR vs SKNP: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 23rd match of the tournament pits Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots which starts on Wednesday, September 2nd at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Team Squad:

Trinbago Knight Riders

K Pollard, A Khan, D Bravo, D Bravo, F Ahmed, A Hosein, A Jangoo, J Seales, C Munro, S Narine, A Phillip, K Pierre, T Seifert, S Raza, L Simmons, P Tambe, T Webster

Team Squad:

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

D Ramdin, J Da Silva, C Lynn, E Lewis, B Dunk, J Hamilton, N Kelly, K Powell, S Tanvir, C Archibald, R Emrit, S Cottrell, I Sodhi, A Joseph, J Jaggesar, D Drakes, I Khan

Top 5 Picks for Trinbago Knight Riders:

1. Dwayne Bravo – All-Rounder – Middle Order Batsman and Medium Pace Bowler

2. Sunil Narine – Mystery Spinner and Destructive Opening Batsman

3. Kieron Pollard – All-Rounder – Middle Order Batsman and Medium Pace Bowler

4. Colin Munro – Top Order Batsman

5. Lendl Simmons – Top Order Batsman

Top 5 Picks for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

1. Chris Lynn – Top Order Batsman and one of the most destructive batsmen in the league

2. Evin Lewis – Top Order Batsman

3. Sheldon Cottrell – Fast Bowler

4. Rayad Emrit – Fast Bowler who can bat

5. Dinesh Ramdin – Wicket Keeper / Middle Order Batsman

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – T Seifert, D Ramdin

Batsman – C Munro, L Simmons, C Lynn, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo

All Rounder – S Narine, K Pollard

Bowler – S Tanvir, J Seales

Best Captain Picks – C Lynn, S Narine

Best Vice Captain Picks – C Munro, E Lewis

