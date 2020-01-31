Tri-Nation T20 Series: Harmanpreet Kaur helps India defeat England by 5 wickets

harmanCanberra: India women defeated England by five wickets in a Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series at Manuka Oval here on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 42 runs helped the side to chase the target of 148 with three balls to spare. Heather Knight was awarded player of the match for an inning of 67 runs studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Openers Shefali Verma and Smiti Mandhana built the 27-run stand for the first wicket. The latter was caught by Lauren Winfield at mid-on off Natalie Sciver in the eighth over.

Mandhana added 15 runs to the scoreboard. Jemimah Rodrigues along with Verma accumulated 18 runs for the second wicket.

Verma departed by Heather Knight after scoring 30 runs off 25 balls in the 11th over. Veda Krishnamurthy (7) and Taniya Bhatia (11) failed to impress with the bat and were picked cheaply.

Skipper Kaur was also involved in the brief partnerships with Krishnamurthy and Bhatia. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on 12 runs as India scored 150/5 in 19.3 overs.

For England, Katherine Brunt picked two wickets while Sciver and Knight took one wicket each.

Earlier, India won the toss and asked England to bat first. The Indian bowlers led by the spinners restricted the English side to 147/7 in 20 overs.