Tri-Nation T20 series: England's all-round performance sinks India by four wickets

Melbourne: England women displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by four wickets in the ongoing women's tri-series here at the Junction Oval on Friday.

Chasing 124, India got off to the best start possible as Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed Amy Jones (1) in the very first over of the innings. Danni Wyatt (14) was also sent back to the pavilion in the fifth over by Radha Yadav, reducing England to 23/2.

The luck started going in India's favour as the ball deflected from Deepti Sharma's hands to the stumps at the non-striker's end and as a result, Katherine Brunt (8) was dismissed, reducing England to 39/3 after six overs.

Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver then retrieved the innings for the Three Lions as the duo put on 37 runs for the fourth wicket, but as soon as England started to gain an upper hand, Gayakwad dismissed Knight (18) to bring India back into the match.