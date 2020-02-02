Tri-Nation T20 Series: Ellyse Perry heaps misery on India as Australia win by 4 wickets

Canberra: The Indian eves suffered a four-wicket loss against Australia after a disappointing batting performance in their second match of the T20 tri-series on Sunday.

After being asked to bat, India somehow managed to post 103 for nine in the allotted 20 overs.

Elysse Perry was the undisputed star of the game, scalping up four wickets before scoring 49 off 47 balls in Australia's chase.

India had earlier hammered England in the tournament opener while Australia had lost to England in a Super Over finish on Saturday, leaving all three teams with a win each.