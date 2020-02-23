Trent Boult reveals how he managed to control Virat Kohli's run rate

Boult said that bowlers pitched the ball in right areas and gave away very fewer runs leading to falling of Indian wickets.

"It's turning out to be pretty good wicket but the accuracy was a little bit better and I thought to come around the wicket which I thought might have been a good option," he said.

"As collective guys have just managed to put the bowl in right areas and have been able to control their run rate and It's nice to get wickets of them and we are in a pretty good position," he added.

Boult said that being injured and remaining out of the side was pretty frustrating but today was a good day for him and if the side takes some early wicket on day four, then the team can win the match.

"It has been frustrating to be at the side and suffering a couple of injuries but I enjoyed today. I know they have a lot of quality batsmen still to come and partnership out there is a big one but if we get a couple more wickets early in the first hour or so then, we should be in a good position," he said India showed dismal performance with the bat and ended day three at 144-5. India trails by 39 run with Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihariare at the crease on 25* and 15* respectively.

Earlier, New Zealand started the day three at a bad note as the side lost BJ Watling (14) without adding a run to the overnight score of 216/5.

Tim Southee then joined Colin de Grandhomne and both took the side to 225. In the 75th over Mohammed Shami dismissed Southee (6). However, after that Kyle Jamieson and Grandhomne dominated Indian bowlers and stitched a partnership of 71 runs.

Trent Boult played a vital knock of 38 runs at the lower order, taking the side to 348 in first innings.