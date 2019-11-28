IPL 2020: These five vintage MS Dhoni knocks for CSK will make you say Whistle Podu

The moment MS Dhoni handed Joginder Sharma the ball in the 20th over against Pakistan in the World T20 Final in 2007 changed the future of world cricket.

India’s thrilling victory not only galvanised the shortest format of the game, but also set up the IPL – Lalit Modi’s baby which would go on quickly establish itself as the premier T20 tournament in the world. What the Britishers though, the Indian executed to perfection.

And IPL became synonymous with MS Dhoni in the Chennai Super King colours, to the extent that when he played for Pune, it actually felt like watching a whole different person.

The people of Chennai love accepting outsiders – from Jayalalithaa to Rajinikanth – and making them their own. ‘Thala’ as MS Dhoni is affectionally known has spent 10 years in CSK and returned the moment their suspension was lifted.

In the shortest format, MS Dhoni almost rewrote the chasing manual, plummeting teams into submission in the death overs, pulling off thrilling chases that seemed almost impossible at one point.

Here are some of his greatest innings: