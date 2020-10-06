'Top 3 in the tournament': Netizens laud substitute fielder Anukul Roy's stunning catch

Airtight fielding effort from four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) caught as much attention as Suryakumar Yadav's 47-ball 79 and Jasprit Bumrah's 4/20 in a winning cause on Tuesday, as nine of the 10 Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsmen were dismissed via catches, two of which could be contenders for the catch of the IPL season prize.

The first catch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium was taken by substitute MI fielder Anukul Roy off the bowling of Rahul Chahar to dismiss Mahipal Lomror, who was the top scorer for RR in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Lomror was on 11 runs when he looked to go big towards the leg side. He only got a leading edge and the ball flew over the vacant mid-off position. Anukul ran backwards to his left from extra cover before he put in a full-length dive, caught the ball mid-air, and held on to it even after he made impact with the ground.

Watch the video below: