'Too sexy for you': David Warner and daughter groove to 'Sheila ki Jawani'

While the deadly coronavirus pandemic has put the whole sporting world on hold, many athletes have taken to social media platforms to engage with their fans and keep them entertained.
Among many others who engage in social media banter, Australia opener David Warner uploaded a TikTok video with his daughter in which they are dancing to a Bollywood track.
Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a video in which he is grooving to the famous track 'Sheila ki Jawani' with his daughter.
"Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! 😂😂 please help me someone," the caption read.
Many other cricketers, who would have been enjoying the Indian Premier League 2020 if it was not for COVID-19, are enjoying their time with family and trying out various things to keep themselves active and happy.
Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced its decision to suspend the IPL until further notice.
This decision came shortly after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown until May 3 to prevent the spread of the virus.
Before the start of IPL 2020, SunRisers Hyderabad had announced that Warner would be leading the side once again this year.
