Tony Stark meets Wolverine – Decoding MS Dhoni’s new beard and how to get it

So, what exactly was his look? It would appear that Dhoni formed a facial hair amalgamation of two iconic beard looks – Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark sculpted goatee and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Mutton Chops.

To understand the look, one needs to understand the two looks separately.

Tony Stark’s goatee is a combination of a Van Dyke – sculpted goatee and a gun-slinger moustache. However, what Stark does differently is he throws in a bit of a Balbo which is a beard connecting one’s sideburns to one’s goatee. Killmonger too had a Balbo in Black Panther.

Stark, however, chops off the sideburns and connects the soul patch to the goatee with sharp triangles that’s almost impossible to replicate with a safety razor. Trust this author, he has tried numerous times in this salons-closed-no lockdown dystopia.

Second, he adds Wolverine’s mutton chops which is a simple shaving off the goatee area and the moustache but what Dhoni does is that he keeps it.

The Dhoni Look