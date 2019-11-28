Tons of runs off Pranav Kela, Onkar Jadhav's willow

Mumbai: Lalchand Rajput XI’s middle-order batsmen Pranav Kela and Onkar Jadhav dominated the Jahangir Pithawala XI bowlers as they slammed unbeaten centuries to place their team in a strong position, on the second day of their three-day, second round league match of the 24th Shalini Bhalekar Trophy (boys’ under-23) Selection Trials cricket tournament.

The event organised by Mangesh Bhalekar in association with the Dadar Parsi Zoroastrian Sports Club is being played at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana I ground, Kandivali.

Resuming at the overnight score of 390 for 4 wickets in 87 overs, on Wednesday, Rajput XI did not lose a single wicket as continued his form with his willow with a quick 119.

While at the other end his partner Jadhav made merry remaining unbeaten on 101, as they 605 for 4 wickets when their skipper called for declaration.