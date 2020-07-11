Tom Moody lists reasons that 'sabotaged' India's hopes of winning the 2019 ICC World Cup

India's failure in ICC tournaments has led to many debates with several pundits speaking on the the challenges faced by the team. Australian cricket coach Tom Moody, who coached Indian Premier League side SunRisers Hyderabad till 2019, explained how India "sabotaged their hopes" of winning the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In a chat with famous commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Moody said, "One of the huge challenges India has to face, whether they like it or not, is the expectation on their talent. There is no question that India has got more talent by a long stretch than any country. But sometimes that can be a burden."

"Not just the expectation but when you have got too many players to choose from, it can cloud your thinking and your philosophy on how you feel you need to play to win a particular tournament.

"The best example was the campaign in England (ICC World Cup 2019). When it seemed that India, twelve months out, were ready to play that tournament. But in the next twelve months in the actual lead up to the tournament, did their very best to sabotage their hopes of winning the tournament.

"By changing batting orders, by changing personnel within the batting order, creating uncertainty among the whole playing group. When you come into major tournaments that’s when you crystalise people’s thinking and thoughts and not be influenced by the white noise. What the media might be talking about, because you know exactly what path you are on. What exactly you need to be doing. You just need to remain consistent with that because players also sense the uncertainty when those things are happening."

The Virat Kohli-led side now eyes the T20 World Cup which was originally scheduled for October this year, before the deadly coronavirus pandemic brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.