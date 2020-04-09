Toh phir match hojaaye?: Shoaib Akhtar's jolly response to Mohammad Kaif's son

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has a hilarious response to Mohammad Kaif's son, who believes facing the speedster "must be easy".

Akhtar's yesteryear's opponent Kaif recently revealed on Twitter that his son believes it must be no big deal in facing one of the world's fastest pacers.

In response, Akhtar's hilariously called for a match between his and Kaif's son: "Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love": tweeted Akhtar in response to Kaif's video.