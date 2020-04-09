Toh phir match hojaaye?: Shoaib Akhtar's jolly response to Mohammad Kaif's son

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has a hilarious response to Mohammad Kaif's son, who believes facing the speedster "must be easy".
Akhtar's yesteryear's opponent Kaif recently revealed on Twitter that his son believes it must be no big deal in facing one of the world's fastest pacers.
In response, Akhtar's hilariously called for a match between his and Kaif's son: "Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love": tweeted Akhtar in response to Kaif's video.
In the video, Kaif and his son can be seen watching the classic highlights of India Pakistan 2003 World Cup game. Kaif had made 35 off 60, stitching a century partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.
The video caption read: "Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn't too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew!"
