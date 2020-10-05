'Time’s running out for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag': Gautam Gambhir slams Rajasthan Royals batsmen

Skipper Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals have won two out of the four games they have played so far and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table. They will next be facing reigning champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former India batsman and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir spoke about Rajasthan Royals' over-dependency on their top-order batsmen including Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson. Gambhir also slammed Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag for their poor form in IPL 2020 so far.

"Time is running out for Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Uthappa and Parag haven't looked in any kind of form, to be honest," Gambhir said.

“Robin Uthappa has to deliver. There were a lot of expectations that Robin will be able to finish off games, and if not that, at least give them the momentum they need in the middle order. So, Robin needs to deliver on those expectations,” he added.

Besides, Gambhir said that Ben Stokes' return will change the team composition. The England all-rounder Ben Stokes has reached UAE. He will be joining the team after missing the initial couple of weeks of the tournament in order to be with his family in New Zealand. The 29-year-old will, however, be undergoing six days of quarantine as per the COVID-19 protocols for IPL 2020. If all goes as per plan, the star all-rounder should take the field for Royals' game against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 11.