'Time to let the bat talk now': Shreyas Iyer after NCA clears him for competitive games ahead of IPL 2021 resumption

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is now fully match-fit and cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to return to competitive action.

Iyer will rejoin Delhi Capitals, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise which he led to the final for in 2020 but his injury meant that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant captained the side during the last edition, which was halted after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported inside the bio-bubble. Now, the IPL 2021 is set to resume in the UAE from September 19.

Meanwhile, Iyer took to Twitter and said he is ready to go out and play. He also thanked everyone who helped him recover from his injury.

"Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play. Thank you to everyone who’s helped me recover. Time to let the bat talk now," tweeted Iyer.

Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play ⚔️ Thank you to everyone who’s helped me recover 🙏 Time to let the bat talk now 💪 pic.twitter.com/VNDWS7hilo — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 11, 2021

For the unversed, the 26-year-old Iyer, who has played 22 ODIs and 29 T20Is, sustained a horrifying shoulder dislocation during an ODI match against England in Pune on March 23 and had to undergo a surgery in the United Kingdom.

Having completed an intense rehabilitation programme and proved his fitness during his week-long stay at the NCA, it is understood that its medical team has declared him fit to return to competitive cricket.

"Yes, NCA has issued a fit certificate to Shreyas. He stayed in Bengaluru at the NCA for a week and his final assessment has happened few days back. Based on all medical and physical parameters, he is now ready to play matches. This couldn't have happened at a better time with India's T20 World Cup campaign in two months time," a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Iyer had done his rehab programme at the MCA ground in the BKC complex but as per BCCI's protocol, he had to undergo an intense fitness examination before being adjudged match fit by the competent authorities.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 05:25 PM IST