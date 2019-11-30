Tim Paine declare innings at 589/3 with David Warner not out at 335

Skipper Tim Paine's surprising decision to declare their first innings early has not gone down well with cricket fans. Paine declared the innings at 589/3 with David Warner not out at 335. Netizens felt the Aussie opener could have broken former West Indies batsman Brian Lara's record of unbeaten 400. A user wrote: "Tim Paine mate I really couldn't find a reasonable logic for you depriving fellow mate David David Warner getting 400, it is just 127 overs, 3 and half days to go, Australia already leads the series. If PAK gets 350, u would have to bat again, mate what would Australia miss without you." Another user said: "Tim Paine crushed once in a lifetime opportunity for any player. If David Warner stayed there for 10-11 odd over he could have easily surpassed Brain Lara's record."
